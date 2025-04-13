Saakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara… Congress Government is looting State: JDS leaders

April 13, 2025

Bid to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha thwarted by Cops; JD (S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, other leaders detained, released

Bengaluru: State Janata Dal (Secular) unit, yesterday made a vain bid to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, in protest against the Congress Government condemning the rise in prices of essential commodities, misrule, corruption and nepotism.

The JD(S) had organised a protest rally under the slogan Saakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara, was led by its youth wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was detained along with the party MLAs and leaders, before being let off.

Prior to laying the siege, the party had organised a mega convention at Freedom Park, where Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy and several other party leaders, launched a scathing attack against the Congress, for aiding corrupt practices and scams in the recent years.

The leaders, in full throttle said that the people are also fuming over the corruption that has reached its nadir under the current dispensation. If the State goes for Assembly elections, the present Government will be ousted and replaced by a new Government.

Be it the officials transfer or the people’s work in any of the Department, nothing moves without greasing the palm of those in power. Instead of putting to use the available State resources, the Government is indulging in looting the State, but points at the Central Government.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the gathering to bless the party with yet another chance to form the Government for a full term, to wipe out the corruption and show how the State can prosper with indigenous resources.

Referring to the Caste Census, Kumaraswamy called it as a ploy on the part of Siddaramaiah to save his chair.

“It has been close to a decade since the State Backward Classes Commission led by H. Kantharaju conducted the survey, but Siddaramaiah is out to divert the attention of the people from burning issues like the failure of Guarantee Schemes, corruption and inflation and the people may burst out anytime,” said Kumaraswamy.

Congress party, that claims to be a secular party and shows off its commitment by holding a copy of the Constitution, is however indulging in creating a rift in the society. Adding fuel to this, Siddaramaiah is preparing the stage for ‘Caste Conflicts,’ said Kumaraswamy.

Youth JD(S) President Nikhil said, the slogan Saakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara was not the party creation, but the voice of 7.5 crore population of the State.