Mysuru Dasara Sports to include Kambala: D.K. Shivakumar
News, Top Stories

Mysuru Dasara Sports to include Kambala: D.K. Shivakumar

April 13, 2025

Three acres of land to be identified for 25,000 spectators to witness Kambala, says Dy.CM

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar announced that Kambala, the traditional water buffalo race held in slushy fields, will be featured in this year’s Dasara Sports in Mysuru.

Speaking at the Muloor-Addoor Gurupura Kambala event in Dakshina Kannada yesterday, he said, “As the Vice-Chairman of the Dasara Committee, I will attend the meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Mysuru District in-Charge Minister and I will strongly advocate for including Kambala in the Dasara celebrations.”

“I am committed to ensuring that Kambala becomes a regular feature of the annual Dasara festivities. Just as we have Yakshagana troupes and tiger dances during the Dasara procession, Kambala too should become an integral part of the celebrations. We plan to identify around three acres of land to host the event and accommodate nearly 25,000 spectators,” he added.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar further said that he has asked Dakshina Kannada Kambala Samithi President Deviprasada Shetty to draw up a plan for conducting the Kambala event in Mysuru during Dasara. “The Government will extend all necessary support. We aim to elevate Kambala to the international stage,” he noted.

Emphasising that Kambala transcends party lines, caste and religion, Shivakumar said, there is a pressing need to preserve this traditional art form and regional heritage.

Once a folk ritual rooted in agrarian life, Kambala has evolved over the years to incorporate elements of competition, rivalry and modern technology.

While modern Kambala brings in a spirit of sport, traditional Kambala remains a community expression of devotion and cultural pride, with a legacy spanning over a thousand years. It celebrates agriculture, honours buffaloes and serves as a medium for divine worship.

In Dakshina Kannada and parts of Karkala and Kaup in Udupi district, Jodukare Kambala (modern twin-track races) are more common. In contrast, Onti Gadde Kambala (traditional single-track races) continue in regions like Kundapur, Brahmavar and Byndoor.

Traditional Kambala is deeply spiritual, with religious practices at its heart. Of the 50 to 60 Kambalas held annually, about 20 to 22 are celebrated on a grand scale. The organisers, typically from families with ancestral ties to Kambala, consult priests to determine auspicious dates based on family astrology.

In some cases, the hosts undertake fasting and rituals from the day the event is scheduled until its conclusion — preserving the sacred essence of this time-honoured cultural sport.

