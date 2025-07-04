Amid CM buzz, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar says…

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid speculations over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) acceding to the party high command’s diktat over his claim for Chief Minister, Shivakumar and his wife Usha visited Chamundi Hill Temple here on the second Ashada Friday today.

Shivakumar, clad in silk dhoti and shirt, paid his obeisance to the Goddess, continuing with the tradition he has been following for the past several years. He also broke coconuts outside the Temple, as part of the tradition.

To a media query on whether he is out of the race for CM, DKS said, ‘I believe in prayers being fruitful. Attempts may go in vain, but prayers won’t go waste. I have prayed for what I want and don’t want to discuss it. I have been following the practice of worshipping the Goddess, before embarking on any job in the interest of the State.’

Shivakumar, before exiting the Temple, said, “Mallikarjun Kharge is AICC President and a veteran politician. He has advised me to work unitedly.”