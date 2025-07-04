Ashada Friday rituals atop Chamundi Hill: MP Yaduveer inspects facilities 

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inspected the arrangements made for Second Ashada Friday Puja (July 4) at Chamundi Hill in the city yesterday.

Following the complaints of inconvenience faced by the devotees during the first Ashada Friday Puja on June 27, Yaduveer Wadiyar visited the Hill on the eve of the second Ashada Friday Puja.

Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority M.J. Roopa explained about the arrangements made at the temple in view of the safety of devotees.

Yaduveer, in his advice to officers, suggested that the arrangements should be made solely in the interest of devotees. Any inadequacies should be corrected, without giving room for the recurrence of chaos and confusion.

Speaking to media persons later, Yaduveer reiterated that there were complaints about a lack of adequate arrangements for the devotees visiting the Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple through Dharma Darshan and Rs. 300 special entry ticket. The officers have been categorically instructed not to allow discrepancies during the second Ashada Friday.

“I have inspected the arrangements made for the devotees visiting the temple through Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket, Rs. 300 special entry ticket and Dharma Darshana (free entry). The trouble erupts when the devotees holding Rs. 300 special entry tickets and those waiting in the queue meant for Dharma Darshana converge at a point. There are also complaints about improper arrangements made for the distribution of prasada,” acknowledged Yaduveer Wadiyar.

MP Yaduveer visited the temple and paid his obeisance to the presiding deity. Chief Priest of the temple N. Shashishekar Dixit accorded a traditional honour to Yaduveer, who is also the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, besides handing over the prasada.