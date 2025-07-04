Second Ashada Friday at Chamundi Hill Temple:  Easy access for step climbers ends chaos

July 4, 2025

Temple Authority tweaks barricade system following devotee complaints

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of devotees visited Chamundi Hill this morning on account of second Ashada Friday special puja at Chamundeshwari Temple and paid their obeisance to the presiding deity.

The next two Ashada Friday special puja will be held on July 11 and 18, with the Vardhanti (birthday) Mahotsava of the Goddess on July 17.

Changes in barricading system

Learning a lesson from the outpour of complaints made by the devotees about inconveniences they had to face during the maiden Ashada Friday Puja on June 27 at the Hill shrine, the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority had made a few changes in the barricading system especially for those coming to the Hill through 1,001 steps from the foothill.

Those coming to the Hill through steps were given a stipulated time from 5 am to 6 pm, to check any congestion, a new system was introduced this time.

Unlike the previous week, riddled with confusion and complaints, those climbing the Hill through steps had to enter the barricade and pass via the Mahabaleshwara Swamy Temple side and merge with the devotees waiting in the barricade meant for the Dharma Darshana queue at the main entrance of the Temple.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, who recently took charge, stayed put at the main entrance to supervise the entry of the devotees.

The barricades were laid straight towards the Temple entrance, while in the previous week, the devotees had to cruise through barricades arranged in a zig-zag manner, which had come under fire from the devotees for making them wait in the queue for lengthy hours until they had the darshan of the Goddess.

Another complaint was about the lack of drinking water arrangements that was adequately made this time, by keeping up huge steel containers outside the barricades, for the benefit of those coming through the steps and those waiting in the queue.

There was an overwhelming response for Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket, mostly due to the quick darshan it offers, without waiting for long hours.

VIP visits

The day also saw VIP visits like Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his family members, Holenarasipur MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna and Kannada cine actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his family members.

The Temple door was opened at 5.30 am, after performing Mahanyasa Purvaka puja and other rituals culminating with Mahamangalarathi, under the supervision of the main priest N. Shashishekar Dixit. The Temple will remain open till 10 pm.

The huge rush of devotees to board designated KSRTC buses that offered a free ride to the Hill from Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds marked the increase in footfalls of devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts.

Actor Darshan and brother visit with their spouses

Kannada cine actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with his wife Vijayalakshmi and his brother, film director Dinakar Thoogudeepa and his wife Manasa, visited the Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple at Chamundi Hill at about 6.30 am.

Congress leader and former ZP Member Rakesh Papanna, a close friend of Darshan, drove them in his car. After reaching the Hilltop, Darshan and his entourage were taken to the Temple in a battery-operated vehicle.

As Darshan was jostling for space inside the Temple, a woman waiting for her turn got irked and is learnt to have told Darshan to toe the line, as they were waiting for several hours to have the darshan of the Goddess.