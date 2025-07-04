Temporary routes identified for Bannimantap Bus Terminal
News

Temporary routes identified for Bannimantap Bus Terminal

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the preparations for the new KSRTC Rural Bus Terminal in Bannimantap, discussions are underway with the Police Department to finalise traffic routes for buses entering and exiting the terminal.

For now, a temporary route has been designated to avoid the traditionally congested Bannimantap Road, which is reserved during the Dasara Jumboo Savari procession.

According to B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Rural Division, outbound buses from the new terminal will exit via the road adjacent to St. Philomena’s College and connect to the Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway. Inbound buses from Bengaluru will enter through the route near JSS Dental College.

“We plan to operate long-distance routes — such as Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and North Karnataka — from Bannimantap,” Srinivas said.

“Short-distance routes will continue from existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand to Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Kodagu and Kerala,” added Srinivas.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching