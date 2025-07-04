Temporary routes identified for Bannimantap Bus Terminal

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the preparations for the new KSRTC Rural Bus Terminal in Bannimantap, discussions are underway with the Police Department to finalise traffic routes for buses entering and exiting the terminal.

For now, a temporary route has been designated to avoid the traditionally congested Bannimantap Road, which is reserved during the Dasara Jumboo Savari procession.

According to B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Rural Division, outbound buses from the new terminal will exit via the road adjacent to St. Philomena’s College and connect to the Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway. Inbound buses from Bengaluru will enter through the route near JSS Dental College.

“We plan to operate long-distance routes — such as Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and North Karnataka — from Bannimantap,” Srinivas said.

“Short-distance routes will continue from existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand to Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Kodagu and Kerala,” added Srinivas.