KSRTC Bus Stand at Bannimantap:CM to lay foundation stone on July 19

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst intense opposition from the business community and city planners, the State Government has decided to go ahead with the relocation of the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand from Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road to KSRTC-owned land in Bannimantap, where its depot currently functions.

Traders fear the move will hurt foot traffic and sales in the heart of the city, while urban planners warn it could choke the already-congested Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Despite these concerns, the Government has brushed aside all objections and is moving forward with the project.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to lay the foundation stone on July 19, signalling a clear intent to proceed, regardless of the backlash from stakeholders and experts alike. The estimated project cost is Rs. 120 crore.

On July 19, Sddaramaiah is attending an event at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where some time will be set aside for a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony. Confirming the development to Star of Mysore this morning, B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Rural Division, said the new bus terminal project at Bannimantap has received all necessary technical and administrative clearances, and the tendering process is complete.

“The existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand in the heart of the city has become severely congested, making it increasingly difficult to manage the volume of buses and passengers,” he noted. The first phase of the plan is to construct the basement (for parking), ground floor (bus bays) and first floor (KSRTC offices and commercial spaces).

Designated pick-up and drop-off zone

City buses will operate from two dedicated terminals with separate entry and exit points, allowing up to eight buses at a time. The terminal’s frontage will include a designated pick-up and drop-off zone, allowing private vehicles to halt for 15-20 minutes. The parking area (for commuters arriving and exiting) will have capacity for over 110 cars and 300 two-wheelers. A separate auto stand for 40 autorickshaws will be built, with a 12-metre-wide road. Charging stations for 25 electric buses will also be installed.

According to Srinivas, the existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand handles about 2,000 bus movements daily, which spikes to 3,000 during weekends and festivals. Once the Bannimantap terminal is operational, it may absorb 50 percent of KSRTC’s rural bus traffic, reducing around 1,200 daily bus movements from city centre.

New bus stand features

The Bannimantap bus stand will be a five-floor structure, comprising: Basement, ground floor, three upper floors.

Dimensions: 300 metres in length, 30 metres in width.

Basement parking facility: Covers 11,000 square metres; Capacity for over 2,000 two-wheelers and 500 cars.

First phase of construction includes: Basement (for parking); Ground floor (bus bays); First floor (KSRTC offices and commercial spaces).

Designed to handle up to 75 route buses at a time: 4 to 5 bus bays, each 50 metres long, 25 metres wide, capacity for 15 buses per bay. Entry and exit roads will be 15 metres wide, dedicated idle bus bay for 35-40 buses. Additional space reserved for KSRTC tourist and special buses, especially during peak seasons like Dasara.