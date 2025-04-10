KA 16: A unique rooftop dining experience in city

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: ibis Styles Mysuru, a part of the Accor Group, has introduced KA 16, an elegant 40-seater rooftop restaurant that seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with the rich culinary of Karnataka besides offering panoramic city views, a warm open-air ambiance and an innovative menu to redefine rooftop dining in Mysuru.

Perched atop ibis Styles Mysuru on KRS Road, KA 16 offers a sophisticated yet relaxed patio setting, complete with plush seating. The space is designed to provide a serene and immersive experience where guests can savour Karnataka’s diverse flavours in a breezy, open-air atmosphere, making each moment memorable.

The menu at KA 16 celebrates Karnataka’s rich culinary heritage, expertly re-imagined with a contemporary twist. Signature dishes include ‘KA 16 Ghee Roast Chicken, Tuppa Meen Masala Anna, Podi Masala Toastie, Kadhai Veg au Gratin, Mysore Bonda Soup’ and much more.

KA 16 enhances dining experience with a thoughtfully curated beverage selection with signature cocktails and refreshing mocktails highlighting locally sourced ingredients in delightful blends. The menu also features timeless classics.

“KA 16 brings Karnataka’s rich culinary heritage to life with a contemporary twist, offering an innovative take on local flavours. With its inviting ambiance, panoramic views and thoughtfully crafted menu, KA 16 re-imagines outdoor dining in Mysuru,” said Ganeshram Iyer, Hotel Manager, ibis Styles Mysuru.