Manipal Hospital introduces embryo pooling for infertility
April 10, 2025

Mysuru: Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, in an effort to create awareness about an innovative reproductive technique called Embryo Pooling, is offering renewed hope to couples struggling with conception, especially younger patients with low ovarian reserves.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Dr. Nivedita Adapa, Director and Consultant – Reproductive Medicine (IVF), Manipal Hospital, spoke exclusively about rising concerns of infertility challenges and novel innovative reproductive techniques such as Embryo Pooling.

“Infertility isn’t just a concern for older women anymore. We are now seeing patients as young as 30 presenting with low ovarian reserves — a scenario once considered rare. Environmental factors, endocrine disruptor, lifestyle changes, genetics — any or all of these could be contributing to this trend,” she stated.

Embryo Pooling is a revolutionary technique designed to maximise the chances of conception for patients with low egg reserve. Unlike conventional IVF, which relies on a single cycle, Embryo Pooling involves collecting eggs and creating embryos over multiple IVF cycles. These embryos are frozen until enough healthy embryos are available for transfer. This cumulative approach provides doctors with a larger pool of embryos to select from, thereby increasing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

Advantages of Embryo Pooling: Preserving Genetic Connection – Unlike donor eggs, this approach allows couples to conceive with their own genetic material. Higher success rate, cost-effective and is ideal for younger patients with low egg count.

Dr. Nivedita noted that Manipal Hospital has witnessed a steady rise in patients opting for Embryo Pooling and with growing awareness, more couples are embracing this technique to reclaim their dream of parenthood.  “Five years ago, many patients with poor ovarian reserve were left with no option but donor eggs. Today, thanks to this approach, they can conceive through their own embryos. Patients are more informed than ever and are actively seeking options that allow them to have their own biological child. Embryo Pooling gives them that chance,” she remarked.

Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, was present at the press meet.

