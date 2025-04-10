Youth Congress stages dharna against Centre over price rise

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: Accusing the BJP-led Central Government of hiking LPG cylinder and fuel prices, the Mysuru City Youth Congress staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite City Law Courts Complex this morning.

Addressing the protesters, Youth Congress President Syed Abrar said, “The BJP Government at the Centre is fleecing the poor and the common man by hiking prices of LPG cylinder, fuel as well as that of other essential commodities at will. The State BJP, instead of taking on the Centre over this issue, has launched a Janaakrosha Yatra against the State Congress Government, just to fool the people. The people of the State very well know who is hiking the prices and as such they are expressing their ire against the Centre.”

As a mark of protest, the Youth Congress members pulled a car tied with ropes.

Mysuru Youth Congress office-bearers Akshata, Lakhan, Dilip, Salman, Vinod, Adnan, Hoysala Mallesh, Rakesh, Karthik, Hemanth, Rajendra, Pavan, Vinay and others took part.