May 4, 2026

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is underway since 8 am today, with early trends throwing up a few major surprises.

Among the standout developments is the performance of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has surged ahead in Tamil Nadu, putting it in the lead over both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In West Bengal, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee appears to be facing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has taken an early lead in a majority of Constituencies.

Bengal remains the most closely watched battleground. In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is leading over her nearest BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari. He, however, continues to maintain an advantage in Nandigram.

The election is significant for two reasons. First, West Bengal has historically resisted the BJP’s expansion.

Second, the polls come in the backdrop of a political row over the Special Intensive.

The counting of votes in progress at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal this morning.

Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the removal of around 89 lakh voters, about 11.6 percent of the State’s electorate.

“They will first show their results… this is the BJP’s plan. Wait and watch. We are with you. We will fight like the cubs of a tiger. We will win after sunset,” said Mamata Banerjee in a video, alleging that the BJP is feeding “false news” and showing only their results.

In Tamil Nadu, TVK’s emergence has turned the contest into a three-cornered fight, with the party leading in over 110 seats in early trends.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK is trailing behind both TVK and AIADMK, despite entering the polls as the favourite after strong performances in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK, still rebuilding after the death of its former leader J. Jayalalithaa in 2016, had faced questions over leadership under former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as well as its renewed alliance with the BJP.

In Puducherry, All India NR Congress-led NDA is ahead and looking to retain power while in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP appears set for a second term. The Congress, meanwhile, is struggling in early trends.

While the stage had appeared set for the DMK to secure a second consecutive term in Tamil Nadu, early trends suggest that voters may be opting for a new political alternative, reshaping the State’s long-standing Dravidian political landscape.