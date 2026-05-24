Finally… Sheep Free

May 24, 2026

MCC shifts traffic-disrupting sheep market from Millennium Circle to nearby Bal Bhavan

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Bakrid sheep market at Millennium Circle (LIC Divisional Office Circle) has finally been shifted to the nearby Bal Bhavan premises at Bannimantap, bringing relief to motorists and residents who had long complained about traffic congestion and safety concerns at the busy junction.

With Bakrid to be celebrated on May 28, trading activity has already picked up at the new venue, where sheep and goat sellers from various villages have gathered to do business.

For years, the area around Millennium Circle used to transform into a makeshift livestock market during the Bakrid season, with traders displaying sheep and goats inside and around the traffic island.

Buyers would crowd the spot in search of healthy animals at competitive prices, while sheep carriages and passenger vehicles parked haphazardly along the roadside added to the chaos.

The situation often led to severe traffic bottlenecks at the Circle, which connects the busy Nelson Mandela Road and Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and is surrounded by schools, colleges and the LIC Divisional Office.

The movement of livestock, traders, customers and vehicles in the congested area had also raised serious safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists alike. Several minor accidents had been reported in previous years. Despite recurring inconvenience, traders had continued to depend on the location due to the absence of an alternative market space.

Star of Mysore had repeatedly highlighted the issue over the years, urging the authorities to shift the seasonal market to a safer location. The reports appear to have finally prompted action, with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) taking the initiative to relocate the market to the Bal Bhavan premises this year.

Picture shows Police & MCC staff supervising business at Bal Bhavan premises this year.

Officials inspect

MCC Zone-7 Zonal Commissioner K.R. Rathnambika, NR Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K.T. Mathews Thomas, Narasimharaja Inspector P.K. Raju and other officials inspected the Bal Bhavan premises yesterday.

During the inspection, officials noticed some traders conducting business in the middle of the road and directed them to shift the animals to the footpath area to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Traders and customers were also instructed to park vehicles in an orderly manner without obstructing traffic. Officials further directed traders to maintain cleanliness at the premises.

Traffic congestion and safety

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rathnambika said the shifting decision was taken after repeated complaints regarding traffic congestion and safety issues. She said discussions were held with Deputy Commissioner and MCC Commissioner, following which permission was granted to relocate the trading activity to Bal Bhavan. Subsequently, discussions were held with the Police regarding the advantages and challenges of shifting the market.

According to her, traders cooperated with the move and shifted their business to the new location without objection. MCC staff, particularly members of the Abhaya team, are assisting by directing traders and customers arriving at Millenium Circle towards the Bal Bhavan premises.

Millenium Circle in Bannimantap, where vehicles are seen moving without any traffic disruption.

Waste disposal

MCC has also taken measures to ensure that morning and evening walkers at Bal Bhavan are not inconvenienced. Civic workers are cleaning the premises daily, while traders have been instructed to dispose of waste in bins placed at various locations.

Rathnambika added that temporary toilet and drinking water arrangements would be provided after approval from MCC Commissioner. The successful relocation of animal market was possible due to the cooperation of traders, Police and MCC staff.