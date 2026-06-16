Dr. Yathindra recommends suspension of Excise DC 

June 16, 2026

UD Minister visits K.R. Hospital mortuary, consoles family members of deceased

Mysuru: Action appears imminent against officials following yesterday’s fire mishap at a restaurant in Dattagalli, in which two persons were killed and six others injured, with Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah recommending the suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru district.

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of officials at the Government Guest House soon after arriving in the city this morning. He later spoke to reporters. Incidentally, this was his maiden visit to Mysuru after being inducted into the Cabinet of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Southern Range IGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif.

Responding to queries, particularly on whether officials would be held accountable whenever such tragedies occur, Dr. Yathindra said he had already recommended the suspension of the Excise Deputy Commissioner. He stated that liquor was being served at the restaurant without the necessary licence. He further said that action would also be taken against the restaurant owner for violating the prescribed norms.

Laxity by Excise officials

Acknowledging that several pubs, bars and restaurants have come up along the Outer Ring Road and in other parts of the city, some of them allegedly promoting the “Bring Your Own Liquor/Booze” (BYOL/BYOB) concept, Dr. Yathindra said he too had received complaints regarding such establishments.

He said that the Excise Deputy Commissioner had failed to act on these complaints.

Excise and Police officials must regularly inspect bars, restaurants and hotels serving liquor to ensure compliance with licence conditions. The officials have been directed to review fire safety measures in commercial buildings across the city. Any violations should be dealt with action, he added.