Family awaits return of victim’s body to Darjeeling 

June 16, 2026

Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah visited the mortuary at K.R. Hospital on Irwin Road this morning and consoled the family members of one of the two persons who lost their lives in the fire accident at a restaurant in Dattagalli.

Dr. Yathindra met the family members of Saahin, including his elder sister Anamika, brother Sonam Roy and wife, who had arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru yesterday. They were waiting to receive his body after the post-mortem examination.

According to Saahin’s grief-stricken family members, he had been working at the restaurant for the past seven months.

They said his mortal remains would be taken by ambulance to Bengaluru today and kept in a freezer facility at the airport. The body is scheduled to be flown to Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal tomorrow morning. From there, it will be transported by road to his native place in Darjeeling. Meanwhile, family members of the other deceased, Prakash, who are settled in Chandigarh, are expected to arrive today. According to a colleague of the deceased present at the mortuary, all expenses related to their treatment and transporting the bodies of the two victims are being borne by the restaurant management.

‘Son should recover’

Dr. Yathindra also visited Avinash, the restaurant manager who is undergoing treatment at JSS Hospital on M.G. Road, and enquired about his health. He also interacted with Avinash’s family members at the hospital.

An emotional Dakshayini, Avinash’s mother, told the Minister: “We do not want any assistance from the Government. We only want my son to recover soon.”