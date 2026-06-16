Restaurant fire: Two dead 

June 16, 2026

Short circuit suspected, customers run for safety

Mysuru: In a major fire accident at a restaurant in Dattagalli yesterday afternoon, two persons were charred to death, while six others sustained burn injuries and other wounds. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

The deceased have been identified as Saahin (26) of Darjeeling in West Bengal and Prakash (24) of Nepal. Both were working as cooks at ‘Maara Restobar,’ a rooftop restaurant operating on the first and second floors of the building, which also houses a liquor outlet on the ground floor.

The injured have been identified as Preetham Puneeth, 40, a small-time film actor and owner of the restaurant; Avinash, 25, the General Manager; staff members Mahadev Prasad and Prajwal; and customers Sona, 25, from Mandya and Ramesh, 25, from Bengaluru.

They have been admitted to various hospitals in the city and are stated to be out of danger.

Preliminary inquiry

According to a preliminary inquiry, the incident occurred at around 3 pm when ornamental LED lights installed inside the restaurant triggered a short circuit, producing sparks. Except for the aluminium handles of the sofas, the cushions and other interior furnishings in the dining area were gutted in the fire.

Customers run for safety

As the fire engulfed the premises within minutes, most of the nearly 25 customers present at the restaurant rushed towards the common entry and exit points in a bid to save their lives.

Around 15 customers reportedly attempted to escape through the windows as members of the public spread a shamiyana cloth brought from a nearby shamiyana shop to help them land safely.

However, fearing the height, the customers refrained from jumping and remained trapped until personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rescued them, eyewitnesses said.

The rooftop restaurant had been designed in a Western-style theme, with nearly 80 percent of the ceiling covered with hay supported by bamboo poles.

These combustible materials are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, as flames shot out of the restaurant while anxious passersby watched from below.

Eyewitness account

According to restaurant Floor Manager Prasad, sparks were noticed at around 3.15 pm and attempts were made to douse them by pouring water. However, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the premises.

While nearly 20 customers were safely escorted out, some rushed towards the rear side of the restaurant and became trapped as the blaze intensified.

General Manager Avinash sustained injuries to his head and other parts of the body, while owner Puneeth suffered burns on both hands and his chest. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Prasad said.

Kitchen staff member Anilkumar said, “I was in the kitchen when the incident occurred. I ran out in panic and saw flames spreading rapidly. Customers were asked to evacuate immediately. The fire extinguishers installed in the dining area proved ineffective. As the blaze intensified, burning debris started falling below, hampering efforts to bring the fire under control.”

Fire disrupts gathering

A customer who suffered minor burns in the incident said, “The restaurant had good food offers and I had heard positive reviews about the dishes served here. Everything was going fine until the fire mishap disrupted the gathering.”

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) C.R. Ranganath supervised the rescue operations. Five fire tenders and around 35 personnel were pressed into service, including District Fire Officers K.C. Ramesh, K.P. Gururaj, K.G. Rajesh and Sandeep Barasagi, and Fire Station Officers M.S. Nijaguna and Lakshmikanth Yadav.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials visited the spot.