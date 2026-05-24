Mysuru’s first mineral freight train chugs off

May 24, 2026

2,200 tonnes of Dunite despatched to Odisha from Kadakola Multi-Modal Logistics Park

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s Kadakola industrial belt has scripted a new chapter in the region’s domestic rail logistics sector with the successful trial run of a long-haul mineral consignment.

The Greenfield terminal of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) at Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), also known as Inland Container Depot (ICD), at Kadakola near Thandavapura, flagged off its maiden outbound container rake linking the mineral-rich Mysuru region with steel hubs in Odisha.

The inaugural train carried 80 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), transporting nearly 2,200 metric tonnes of semi-processed Dunite, a valuable industrial mineral sourced from Hullahalli near Nanjangud, to Jindal Stainless Ltd. in Odisha.

Covering a distance of nearly 1,750 km, the consignment marks the longest domestic supply route undertaken from the Kadakola facility so far. Earlier, the unit had mainly handled shorter dispatches, including motorcycles and commercial goods to Chennai.

The operation was supervised by CONCOR MMLP General Manager M.P. Vijay Kumar. The process involved extracting Dunite in raw stone form, crushing it to the required specifications and loading it into shipping containers for long-distance transportation.

The logistics team of Inland Container Yard, along with the mineral train before it left for Odisha.

Strengthening shipments

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vijay Kumar said the present movement was a trial run and that its success could pave the way for regular freight services, further strengthening multimodal connectivity between South and Eastern India.

He said the development marks a major milestone for Mysuru’s mining and logistics sectors, demonstrating the feasibility of transporting bulk industrial minerals across the country through containerised rail services.

The move is also expected to reduce dependence on road transport and provide a more sustainable and efficient logistics solution.

The ICD was built by CONCOR at a cost of Rs. 100 crore and was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.

At present, most export-bound cargo from the region is transported by road to Chennai Port, increasing both cost and transit time. Officials believe the ICD will provide a safer, faster and more reliable alternative.

Products exported from the region include engineering goods, coffee, electronic items and agro-based products. The Kadakola facility is CONCOR’s third Container Yard in Karnataka after Whitefield in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.