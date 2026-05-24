1,519 M.Tech, 2,978 Diploma Engg. aspirants write PG-CET in city

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PG-CET) for admission to M.Tech and Diploma Engineering courses at 11 examination centres across the city yesterday.

A total of 1,519 students appeared for the M.Tech PG-CET held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Of the 1,648 candidates who had registered, 129 were absent.

For the Diploma Engineering PG-CET conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, 2,978 students took the examination, while 107 of the 3,085 registered candidates remained absent.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Hanumanth Rao, Examination Process Head appointed by KEA, said that only 24 students were accommodated in each classroom to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

He added that 11 examination heads, 11 observers, 11 flying squads, 11 custodians and 11 supervisors were deployed across the 11 centres.

Biometric authentication

To prevent malpractice, KEA used a ‘Biometric Face Authentication Device’ for candidate verification. Students were allowed into the examination centres only after their identities were authenticated through the system using mobile phones.

Jammers were installed at all examination centres, while CCTV cameras were placed both at the entrance of the colleges and inside classrooms where the examinations were held.

As part of the security measures, photocopy shops and browsing centres near the examination centres were ordered to remain closed.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS were imposed within a 200-metre radius of the centres and Police personnel were deployed for security. Entry was restricted to students and authorised examination staff only.