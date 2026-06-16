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RSS must register, disclose finances, says Dr. Yathindra  

June 16, 2026

Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for not registering itself as an organisation. 

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru this morning, Dr. Yathindra questioned the RSS’s stand on registration. 

“The RSS claims it is a Hindutva organisation and therefore does not need to be registered. It also describes itself as a cultural organisation. However, RSS is not a cultural organisation but a political outfit. Why should it not be registered? What is it afraid of and what is it trying to hide?” he asked. “If RSS is registered, it will have to make its financial transactions public. That is why it is not willing to register,” he claimed. 

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