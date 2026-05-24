Monsoon: CESC issues safety advisory

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With monsoon in the offing, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) limited, has issued a set of warning for the general public, consumers and farmers, as a precaution against any mishaps.

It is common for electric cables to snap during rainy season, leading to grounding, eventually disrupting the power supply. In view of this, the CESC linemen and staff are ready to handle any emergencies. The people must contact CESC officers during such exigency.

With the prevailing pre-monsoon season, the possibility of mishaps caused by heavy rain and wind cannot be ignored. Awareness must be created among consumers about the inconvenience they have to face during such situations, besides keeping an eye on public safety. Despite CESC drawing the action plan, the public should also be cautious from their side.

Caution for public

* Do not touch the snapped electric cables on road side or other places

* Don’t dry clothes on electric poles, cables

* Don’t tether cattle to electric poles or transformers

* Don’t go near transformers during rain or wind

For farmers safety

* Don’t switch on the irrigation pumpset in wet hands

* The electrical appliances should be kept off during rain

* Don’t work on electrical appliances in waterlogged places

* Stay away from electric pole or transformer in field during rain

Helpline numbers:

Mysuru- 18005990062; Ch’nagar- 18005990063; Mandya- 18005990066; Kodagu- 18005990061; Hassan- 18005990065