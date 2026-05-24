Motorists struggle as rainwater inundates city’s roads
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Motorists struggle as rainwater inundates city’s roads

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Scattered heavy rainfall disrupted normal life last evening as heavy rains turned roads into streams causing a lot of inconvenience to the public especially two-wheeler riders.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the city including Ramaswamy Circle, Nazarbad, Gangothri Layout, K.G. Koppal, Vontikoppal, Saraswathipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Lakshmipuram and Agrahara among other areas and roads turned into small streams while rain water remained stagnant in some places.

Manholes in few places overflowed and sewage water got mixed with rain water and flowed on the roads. As rain was accompanied by gusty winds, branches of trees at some places broke and fell on the roads.

As works are going on and mud excavated and dumped on the roadside near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), the excavate mud flowed with rain water in front of Mysore Palace and formed slush causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists especially two-wheeler riders.  As it was fourth Saturday yesterday, a holiday, vehicular traffic was more causing traffic jam, with vehicles stra6nded for over a kilometre in front of Mysore Palace, the South Gate and also on Bangalore-Nilgiri Road.

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