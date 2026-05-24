Greens drop opposition to 137 tree felling proposal at BEML
News

Greens drop opposition to 137 tree felling proposal at BEML

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental activists have decided not to oppose the proposed felling of 137 trees within the BEML factory premises on the outskirts of Mysuru.

This decision comes after the company clarified that cutting trees was necessary to construct a new Occupational Health Centre (OHC), which is considered vital for employee safety and emergency care.

A five-member delegation from the environmental group ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ visited the BEML campus yesterday, inspected the proposed construction site and held discussions with senior officials before arriving at the decision.

The activists said, the need for a full-fledged health facility for employees outweighed their concerns over tree loss, particularly after the management assured them that efforts would be made to minimise damage to greenery and undertake compensatory plantation.

Spread across nearly 450 acres, the BEML complex maintains almost 50 percent of its area under green cover. The facility employs around 1,890 workers, staff and officers. According to officials, the existing OHC, located adjacent to the shop floor, is inadequate to cater to such a large workforce.

Immediate first aid assistance

The company stated that the proposed new health centre is a key requirement under the Karnataka Factories Rules as well as ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards.

The new building is planned near the main gate and compound wall adjacent to the Highway, enabling quicker access for ambulances and faster transfer of injured workers to hospitals in emergencies. Officials also said that the facility could provide immediate first aid assistance to victims of road accidents occurring nearby. BEML said that more than 3,000 saplings and 100 coconut trees had recently been planted across the campus.

READ ALSO  BEML bags Rs. 842 crore High Mobility Vehicles order for Pinaka projects

The company assured the activists that only the minimum number of trees required for construction would be removed. The company has also promised to plant 10 saplings for every tree felled and introduce more native and fruit-bearing species within the campus to improve biodiversity.

BEML General Manager S. Sudhakar, HR Manager Karithirumal and Deputy General Manager K. Malatesh facilitated the site inspection and briefed the delegation about the project and environmental safeguards.

The visiting delegation comprised Parashuramegowda, Ravi Bale, Banu Prashanth, Vishwanath and Sudhir Ganapathi. The trees that are scheduled to be cut include 47 teak, 13 acacia, 10 mahogany, 50 wild varieties, 9 peltophorum, 6 silver oak, one orchid tree and one honge tree.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching