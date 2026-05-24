Greens drop opposition to 137 tree felling proposal at BEML

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental activists have decided not to oppose the proposed felling of 137 trees within the BEML factory premises on the outskirts of Mysuru.

This decision comes after the company clarified that cutting trees was necessary to construct a new Occupational Health Centre (OHC), which is considered vital for employee safety and emergency care.

A five-member delegation from the environmental group ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ visited the BEML campus yesterday, inspected the proposed construction site and held discussions with senior officials before arriving at the decision.

The activists said, the need for a full-fledged health facility for employees outweighed their concerns over tree loss, particularly after the management assured them that efforts would be made to minimise damage to greenery and undertake compensatory plantation.

Spread across nearly 450 acres, the BEML complex maintains almost 50 percent of its area under green cover. The facility employs around 1,890 workers, staff and officers. According to officials, the existing OHC, located adjacent to the shop floor, is inadequate to cater to such a large workforce.

Immediate first aid assistance

The company stated that the proposed new health centre is a key requirement under the Karnataka Factories Rules as well as ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards.

The new building is planned near the main gate and compound wall adjacent to the Highway, enabling quicker access for ambulances and faster transfer of injured workers to hospitals in emergencies. Officials also said that the facility could provide immediate first aid assistance to victims of road accidents occurring nearby. BEML said that more than 3,000 saplings and 100 coconut trees had recently been planted across the campus.

The company assured the activists that only the minimum number of trees required for construction would be removed. The company has also promised to plant 10 saplings for every tree felled and introduce more native and fruit-bearing species within the campus to improve biodiversity.

BEML General Manager S. Sudhakar, HR Manager Karithirumal and Deputy General Manager K. Malatesh facilitated the site inspection and briefed the delegation about the project and environmental safeguards.

The visiting delegation comprised Parashuramegowda, Ravi Bale, Banu Prashanth, Vishwanath and Sudhir Ganapathi. The trees that are scheduled to be cut include 47 teak, 13 acacia, 10 mahogany, 50 wild varieties, 9 peltophorum, 6 silver oak, one orchid tree and one honge tree.