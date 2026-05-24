Leopard that killed child trapped in cage

May 24, 2026

Female leopard caught after 14 days in M.M. Hills

Mysore/Mysuru: Fourteen days after a leopard killed a 10-year-old boy near Indiganatha village on the forest route to Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Male Mahadeshwara (M.M.) Hills, the Forest Department this morning trapped the big cat using a specially designed cage baited with a goat.

The victim, Harshith from Bengaluru, was trekking to the hilltop with his parents and a group of devotees when the attack took place around 7 am on May 10.

According to officials, the group was passing through a forest stretch between Indiganatha village and Nagamale when the leopard, believed to have been hiding in thick bushes, suddenly pounced on the boy. Despite attempts by devotees and his parents to drive away the leopard, it dragged Harshith into the forest. His body was found later.

Following the incident, the Forest Department temporarily banned padayatra on the route to ensure the safety of devotees.

Relieving residents and devotees, a female leopard estimated to be around five to six years old was trapped near Indiganatha village this morning.

Picture shows the Leopard Task Force personnel and other Forest Department staff at the capture site.

LTF operation

Leopard Task Force (LTF) from Mysuru, led by RFO Puttaswamy, had intensified surveillance in the area using thermal drones, drone cameras and multiple camera traps to track the animal. However, the leopard had evaded detection for the past several days, raising concerns that it could stray into nearby human settlements.

To capture the animal, the Forest Dept. had placed four cages in the vicinity of the attack site. The leopard eventually entered a cage brought from Tumakuru after being lured by the bait.

The trapping site falls along the border of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary under the Gopinatham Wildlife Range.

Forest officials secured the area immediately after the capture and a veterinary team is expected to examine the animal. Officials said, a decision on whether to shift the leopard to a rehabilitation centre or release it deep inside the forest will be taken after the medical assessment.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda. Chamarajanagar Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr. Malathi Priya also visited the spot.