Grieving wife’s decision gives new life to many, ‘walk of honour’ for donor

May 24, 2026

Madikeri: In a touching act of humanity, a grieving wife chose to give life to others by consenting to donate her husband’s organs after he was declared brain dead at Kodagu District Hospital, Madikeri, managed by Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

Dalu, 46, a resident of Aravathokkalu village in Ponnampet taluk, had suffered severe head injuries after falling at his house on May 17. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, following which his wife Rajeshwari agreed to donate his organs.

The donation marked the first organ retrieval procedure in the history of Kodagu District Hospital. Doctors retrieved his heart, kidneys and corneas, which were later transported under ‘zero traffic’ arrangements to hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru for transplantation.

Dalu was initially treated at Gonikoppal Government Hospital before being shifted to Madikeri District Hospital on May 19 after his condition deteriorated. A CT scan revealed critical internal head injuries.

Family consent, procedure

On May 22, doctors confirmed brainstem death after two rounds of examinations by a medical board and mandatory observation procedures under Indian law. The family was subsequently counselled on organ donation and Dalu’s wife, Rajeshwari, gave her consent.

The organ retrieval surgery was carried out in the early hours of May 23 under the guidance of Kodagu Medical College Dean Dr. A.J. Lokesh and Senior Surgeons Dr. Somashekar and Dr. Nanjundaiah.

ICU Specialist Dr. Nishid Joseph and Nursing Officer Pavan continuously monitored and stabilised the donor’s condition ahead of the procedure.

Nursing staff Jayashree, Anil and Manjunath, along with Senior Nursing Officers Vasanth and Mahesh, assisted through the night.

To Mysuru and Bengaluru hospitals

By 2 am, Surgeons had successfully retrieved the two kidneys, heart and corneas. Medical teams from Mysuru and Bengaluru, including specialists from JSS Hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya, participated in the procedure. The organs were dispatched to recipient hospitals by 6 am. The hospital later held a solemn ‘walk of honour’ for Dalu. Rajeshwari was also presented with an official organ donation certificate in recognition of the family’s decision.

Speaking emotionally, Rajeshwari said, “We wanted his death to give life to others, so we agreed to donate his kidneys, eyes and heart,” she said.