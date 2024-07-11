State mulls e-pass system to regulate tourist influx in Kodagu, Chikkamagalur

July 11, 2024

Special Committee formed to draft guidelines

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the increasing number of tourists at eco-sensitive places like Kodagu and Chikkamagalur (Malnad), Karnataka is considering implementing a model similar to Tamil Nadu’s e-pass system used in Ooty and Kodaikanal.

This initiative aims to manage the influx of visitors to forested and mountainous regions, including popular destinations like Chikkamagalur and Kodagu. A special committee has been formed by the Karnataka Tourism Department in Bengaluru to study the feasibility and formulate guidelines for implementing policy.

Discussed at policy meeting

Reports indicate that the Department is also reviewing its tourism policies to promote eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Kodagu Tourism Department Deputy Director Anitha Bhaskar told Star of Mysore that the issue was discussed at a recent policy-formulation meeting of the Tourism Department.

“Tourism Minister H.K. Patil was keen to consider an e-pass system for tourist hubs in sensitive and fragile areas. The issue has been referred to the special committee, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of formulating guidelines and rules. After approval, the system will first be implemented in Kodagu and Chikkamagalur,” she said.

Tamil Nadu introduced an e-pass requirement in Ooty and Kodaikanal last month, following a Madras High Court directive to regulate summer traffic.

The meeting discussed the necessity of such measures to protect the Western Ghats and its biodiversity. In the case of large and uncontrolled tourist inflows, the regions are at risk of environmental disasters if the current rate of tourism continues unchecked.

Tourists crowd to take a boat to reach the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu.

13 lakh tourists visit Kodagu in 2023

“Last tourism year, 13 lakh people visited Kodagu and this year too, there is a steady inflow with tourist arrivals peaking in October, November and December,” Anitha Bhaskar said.

Last season, several trekking spots in Karnataka, particularly in sensitive areas like Kumara Krupa Mountain ranges, Mullayanagiri, Kudremukh and Kodachadri in the Western Ghats, witnessed heavy tourist traffic. This surge prompted the government to introduce online registration for trekking in State forests to manage congestion effectively. Traffic congestion also plagued popular spots like Kodagu.

A significant problem in Kodagu

Mass tourism or over-tourism has become a significant problem in Kodagu. Residents and environmental activists report that the proliferation of hotels and unregulated tourism threatens the area’s fragile ecology and the societal fabric of its indigenous communities.

Instances of tourists being made to clear roadside garbage are common. Kodagu is overwhelmed by the surge in tourist arrivals, resulting in automobile pollution and frequent traffic jams on roads not designed for such heavy traffic. The explosion of Home Stays and numerous unregistered and illegal accommodations has exacerbated the issue.