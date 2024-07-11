MP Yaduveer to inspect K.R., Cheluvamba Hospitals again with heritage experts

July 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has decided to conduct the inspection of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital buildings, along with heritage experts and seek their opinion.

Speaking to Star of Mysore during his visit to afore mentioned hospitals, the renovation works of which are underway, Yaduveer Wadiyar, also a titular king of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family and a strong votary of conserving heritage structures, said that K.R. Hospital is a landmark structure with a historical significance.

“Apart from inspecting the renovation works, I visited the hospital to inspect treatment facilities related to Dengue fever, that is fast spreading among people in the present days. So far, the treatment for dengue is good, assuring a speedy recovery for those affected by dengue,” added Yaduveer Wadiyar.

To a query on whether he would give any suggestions related to ongoing renovation works, Yaduveer Wadiyar said, he has collected information related to the types of materials used for the works.

“I am also satisfied with the renovation works of the hospitals, but still there is a scope for using construction materials that would contribute to the quality of the work, subject to the opinion of heritage experts. Hence I would be inspecting the works again along with heritage experts,” said Yaduveer Wadiyar.

“We should also work towards recording the heritage significance of these heritage buildings, which are the prominent assets of the city, denoting the history of Mysuru. For example, K.R. Hospital was built during the golden jubilee era of princely Mysore State and Cheluvamba Hospital was built during World War-II. We should present these interesting facts connected to people-friendly initiatives, Yaduveer Wadiyar claimed to have suggested the authorities concerned on these lines.

Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, former Dean Dr. Dinesh, Medical Superintendent of K.R. Hospital Dr. H.P. Shobha, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Nayaz Pasha, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital Dr. Rajendra Kumar, PWD Engineer Doreswamy and others were present.