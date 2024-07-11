Will cleanse MUDA of the rot, reiterates CM Siddu
Will cleanse MUDA of the rot, reiterates CM Siddu

July 11, 2024

‘BJP’s protest a political manoeuvre to gain mileage; will respond appropriately’

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the national spotlight on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledged to purge the authority of all corruption and irregularities.

Addressing the press at his Ramakrishnanagar residence this morning, Siddaramaiah assured that a committee led by two IAS officers is currently investigating the MUDA scam, and decisive action will follow upon receipt of their report.

“While mistakes occurred during our tenure, more transpired under BJP rule, which we are committed to rectifying. Opposition attempts to divert attention by focusing on site allocations to my wife are baseless,” he asserted, defending the legality of these allocations by MUDA.

Regarding BJP’s planned protest in Mysuru over the MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah dismissed it as a political manoeuvre for gaining mileage and affirmed that Congress would respond appropriately in due time.

Turning to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited scam, Siddaramaiah disclosed an ongoing SIT investigation ordered by the Government, emphasising the need to await the investigation’s outcome rather than rely on media reports.

Expressing frustration over media speculation and accountability for treasury transactions, Siddaramaiah pledged stringent action against those implicated in the Valmiki Corporation scam.

