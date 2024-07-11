Baying for CM’s scalp, State BJP to hold protest in Mysuru tomorrow

July 11, 2024

Bengaluru: In a belligerent demand, the State BJP unit has called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, which purportedly involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in irregularities related to MUDA site allocations.

During a joint media briefing in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan escalated their demands by also calling for the CM’s resignation. The party announced a major protest in Mysuru scheduled for Friday (July 12).

Allegations surround forged documents claiming ownership of 3.16 acres of land in Kesare, which was allegedly encroached upon from MUDA’s possession. According to the RTC records, the land rightfully belonged to MUDA but was purportedly bought by Mallikarjuna Swamy (CM’s brother-in-law) with the involvement of a third party, later gifted to Parvathi under the guise of a ceremonial gift (‘Arishina Kumkuma’).

Vijayendra presented documents alleging that under prevailing laws in 1991, Parvathi was entitled to 4,800 square feet of land, equivalent to two 40×60 square feet sites, as compensation for the acquired land by MUDA.

However, a sale deed was executed on Jan. 12, 2022, transferring ownership of the land despite it being under MUDA’s possession. Mallikarjuna Swamy’s purchase of the land in 2004 further raised suspicions, especially regarding the allocation of 14 sites to Parvathi under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme for ‘land acquisition,’ which BJP claims violated regulations.

Vijayendra stated that Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLAs and party workers would participate in large numbers in the Mysuru protest.

‘10,000 people will protest’

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra announced that approximately 10,000 people, including party leaders and workers, will participate in a protest against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam scheduled for tomorrow in the city.

Addressing media at the party office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Nagendra stated that protesters will gather at Maharaja’s College Grounds on K.R. Boulevard. From there, a large rally will proceed to lay siege to the MUDA office on JLB Road.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa urged traders on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvantri Road and Ashoka Road to close their shops between 12 noon and 2 pm tomorrow and participate in the protest.