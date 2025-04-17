Case of ‘dead’ wife found alive: Mysuru SP submits probe report to Court; judgement on Apr. 23

April 17, 2025

Mysuru: In the case of ‘dead’ wife found alive, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana submitted an enquiry report on Police lapses in investigation, in a sealed envelope to the Court, here this morning.

The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Gururaj Somakkalavar, who read the 26-page report, expressed his disappointment stating that, the Police had only justified the charge sheet filed in the case earlier and there was substantially nothing new in the report.

Further, the Judge pointing at the Police officers, highlighted that as per the charge sheet, the decomposed body of the victim (Suresh’s wife Mallige) was found 20 days after she went missing, albeit with her dress intact.

The Judge questioned- How can a body get decomposed in just 20 days, with her dress intact, despite wild animals and dogs devouring the dead body?

The then investigating officer (IO) in the case, Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Periyapatna Police station B.G. Prakash and Sub-Inspectors Mahesh Kumar and Prakash Yettimane, had no answers.

In his submission, accused Suresh’s advocate Pandu Pujari requested the Court to file a suo motu case under IPC Section 211 for falsely implicating his client in the case and damaging his image in the society.

The Court, having heard advocate Pujari’s submissions, said it would consider the request while pronouncing its judgement on Apr. 23.

Additionally, the Public Prosecutor Yogesh, also submitted to the Court that in the case the accused (Suresh) was the real victim and he may be acquitted honourably. He also requested the Court to refer the matter to District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to decide on the compensation to be awarded to Suresh.

It may be recalled that, one Suresh, a tribal hailing from Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar, was arrested by the Bettadapura Police in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district on the charges of murdering his wife Mallige, in June 2021.

Suresh, who had to spend two years in jail, was released on a bail granted by the High Court. Shockingly, his ‘dead’ wife Mallige was found alive, having snacks with her paramour Ganesh at a hotel in Madikeri on Apr. 3, 2025, that opened a pandora’s box.