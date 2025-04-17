Day 3: Lorry strike hits supply of farm products

April 17, 2025

Mysuru: Lorry strike entered its third day today, with lorry operators refusing to give in to the assurances of the State Government to address their demands at the earliest. On the other hand, Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy has convened a meeting of lorry operators in Bengaluru later in the day.

With lorry operators on indefinite strike since Apr. 14 midnight, the people, especially farmers are feeling the heat, with disruption in supply of fertilisers, manures, food grains and also motor pumpsets. The vendors and dealers who have placed orders, are waiting for the lorry strike to end to resume the supplies, seeking time from the customers to cater to their demand.

An irrigation motor pumpset dealer on Ramavilas Road said, they are finding it difficult to supply the orders, owing to the strike. It may take another two-weeks to receive the consignment, with no option left other than waiting for the lorry strike to be called off.

Another dealer said, this is the season when motor pumps are more in demand, following the increase in drilling borewells for farming purposes. With influx of Kerala farmers, who take agricultural fields on lease to grow ginger, the demand for motor pumps will be naturally high especially this season. However, due to the ongoing lorry strike, there has been a slump in business.

Following the strike, the lorries continue to be parked on the roadside and several other yards near Metagalli, Bannimantap, H.D. Kote Road, Srirampura and at D. Devaraja Urs Truck Terminal near Bandipalya APMC Yard Junction on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road.