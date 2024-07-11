MP visits Mysore Airport to assess facilities, discusses flight plans

July 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Wadiyar visited the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli for the first time yesterday after being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

During his visit, the MP held a meeting with Airport Director J.R. Anoop and other officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), receiving a briefing on the Airport’s operations, number of flights and VIP movements.

Touring various sections of the Airport, including the runway scheduled for expansion from the existing 1,740 metres — suitable for ATR-type 72-seater flights — to 2,750 metres to accommodate larger planes, the MP also inspected ongoing development works.

Officials explained that the land acquisition process of an additional 200 acres is being handled by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and discussed the status of the land that has been already handed over to the AAI.

The MP was briefed on the planned expansion of the Airport in Phases 1 and 2. He assured the officials that the Civil Aviation Ministry is fully supporting the efforts to make Mysore Airport fully operational.

The MP’s visit is significant as tour and travel operators are demanding more flights from Mysuru to boost the travel, business and education sectors. While nine flights were previously operated to various destinations from Mysuru, the number has recently declined.

Yaduveer assured that the Civil Aviation Ministry is committed to making the Airport fully operational. He stated that he would hold discussions with the Ministry to increase the number of flights and ensure that the Airport meets the highest standards, becoming a hub for air travel in the Mysuru-Kodagu region.