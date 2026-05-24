Mango and Jackfruit Mela in city: 100 tonnes sold, Rs. 35 lakh turnover

May 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela organised by the Department of Horticulture from May 15 to 17 at Kuppanna Park in city, saw a turnover of Rs. 35 lakh, realised through the sales of 100 tonnes of mango and 300 kg of honey.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi said, as many as 28 stalls had been set up, with the farmers provided with space to sell mango and honey. The response was good, he added.

Besides, the response for saplings raised by the nursery of Horticulture Department was good, with 2,000 to 3,000 plants sold during the Mela.

The plants of mango, jackfruit, guava, sapota, curry leaves, drum sticks, along with that of ornamental plant species, were much in demand, said Angadi.