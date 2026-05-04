Rising LPG prices: Public backlash likely: KPCC
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Rising LPG prices: Public backlash likely: KPCC

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana warned of a public backlash over the steep hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders and other essential commodities.

Addressing reporters at Congress Bhavan in the city yesterday, he accused the Centre of burdening people by increasing cylinder prices soon after polling concluded in five States.

“BJP leaders had promised not to raise LPG prices, but did the opposite after the polls. Earlier hikes were in the range of Rs. 20 to Rs. 50, but the latest increase of Rs. 992 has come as a                                           shock,” he said.

Lakshmana claimed the hike would impact thousands of workers in the hospitality sector, including employees of hotels.

On flight services between Mysuru and Hyderabad, he said operations had only resumed and were not newly introduced. He also urged Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to push for the expansion of the Mysore Airport runway and relocation of the National Highway project, which he said had stalled.

Referring to the SDJ Gold Company case, Lakshman said the State Government had no connection with the firm or its owner, Sounder Raj alias Chinnatambi, and alleged that some were unnecessarily dragging CM Siddaramaiah’s name into the issue.

City Congress President R. Murthy, General Secretary M. Shivanna and Mahesh were present.

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