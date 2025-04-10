Vid. R.K. Padmanabha to receive first ‘Bidaram Krishnagana Prashasthi’

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira, Mysuru, is conferring the ‘Bidaram Krishnagana Prashasthi – 2025’ on Ganakalabhushana Vidwan R.K. Padmanabha of Bengaluru.

The award will be presented today (Apr. 10) as part of the 109th Annual Heritage Ramanavami Music Festival currently underway at the Bidaram Ramamandira, Narayana Shastry Road.

Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, President of the institution, will be felicitating the renowned musician.

A grand vocal concert by Vid. R.K. Padmanabha will follow the felicitation ceremony scheduled at 6.30 pm. Entry to the event is free.

Profile: Ganakalabushana Vidwan R.K. Padmanabha (RKP) is an amazing vocalist and a composer. He is the most sought-after vocalist in the field of Karnatak music. He has been performing music concerts for well over five decades at several prestigious platforms.

With his mesmerising voice and rendition, he has won the hearts of music-lovers and critics. Being a multi-talented personality, he made a place for himself in theatre, literature, teaching and music promotions.

RKP gained popularity by composing 350 kritis in all 72 melakarta ragas. He is a pioneer in ghostigayana (choral singing) and has trained thousands of students in the genre.

He is the recipient of several awards including the Sangeeth Natak Academy Award, Rajyothsava Award, Sangeetha Nrithya Academy Award and Puttaraja Gawai Award. He has also been bestowed with several titles including Ganakalabhushana from Karnataka Ganakala Parishath and Karnataka Kala Shree.

Vidwan R.K. Padmanabha has authored over 30 books which are used as reference material by students of music.