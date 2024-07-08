MUDA Board to be reconstituted ?

July 8, 2024

Legislators’ role under scrutiny: District Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: The controversy over alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the 50:50 ratio and other scams might lead to the reconstitution of the MUDA Board.

Currently, a majority of the MUDA Board members are legislators — MLAs and MLCs — which has sparked a public demand for greater transparency in MUDA affairs.

The presence of legislators on the Board is seen as a conflict of interest, as many are involved in real estate.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa mentioned to reporters yesterday that he had suggested to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the MUDA Board should be reconstituted. This can be achieved by amending the existing law governing MUDA affairs.

“I have suggested to the Chief Minister that the Board can be reconstituted to revert to its original format. Earlier, there were only three members, but now every legislator is part of the MUDA Board, Additionally, there are nominated members appointed by the Government in power. This has led to confusion and tarnished MUDA’s image due to the ongoing controversies,” District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said.

The Minister admitted that most subjects in the agenda at MUDA meetings were related to legislators who were also MUDA members and they were passed without any discussion.

“Legislators’ role is under scrutiny amid site allotment controversy and the Chief Minister has responded positively to the suggestion,” he added.

Dr. Mahadevappa pointed out that the public has also been demanding reconstitution as MUDA’s affairs are non-transparent.

S.T. Somashekar blames MUDA Commissioner

Meanwhile, BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, who hadserved as the Mysuru District Minister during the previous BJP Government, claimed there was rampant corruption in MUDA during his tenure.

“I had written to the Government and tried to get the then MUDA Commissioner transferred, as sites were allotted on a 50:50 ratio, even though the State Government had struck it down,” he told reporters in Mysuru yesterday where he had come to attend a private programme. He accused the MUDA Commissioner of sanctioning sites without holding a meeting of the authority, alleging that the Commissioner did not follow rules and was retained by the Government for caste reasons.

“This major scam would not have occurred if he had been transferred. I hope for administrative reforms at MUDA. I welcome the current District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s decision to reduce the number of MUDA members to three and bring in major reforms,” he added.

Somashekar recalled that the earlier Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra had written to the Government multiple times, as subjects at the meetings were cleared without discussion.

On his name surfacing in the site distribution scandal, he added saying, “I do not know why my name is being dragged into this controversy. I have neither got any site allotted for myself nor issued any recommendations to MUDA officials. I have not even lobbied for anyone. If the charges are proven, I would resign as an MLA.”