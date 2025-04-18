Medical test for forest guard aspirants

April 18, 2025

Mysuru: As part of its recruitment drive, the Forest Department conducted medical tests for the aspirants of Forest Guard posts at the District Hospital on KRS Road, here yesterday.

Out of 387 candidates (290 men and 97 women), who attended the physical endurance test at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, 305 candidates (226 male and 79 women) qualified for medical test.

A total of 11,726 candidates had applied for 47 vacant forest guard posts among which 778 candidates were shortlisted. However, only 387 candidates appeared for physical endurance test.