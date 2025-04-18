40 years of Sugama Sangeetha Academy: Four-day musical extravaganza begins

April 18, 2025

Mysuru: Nalavathara Nalivu, a four-day musical extravaganza organised by Sugama Sangeetha Academy Trust as part of its 40th anniversary celebration, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, began at Ramagovinda Kalavedike in Ganabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar in city yesterday.

Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, inaugurated the unique programme by lighting the lamp, in the presence of senior journalist and Publisher G.N. Mohan, former Chairperson of Kannada Book Authority Dr. Vasundhara Bhoopathi, Founder of Sugama Sangeetha Academy H.R. Leelavathi and its President T.R. Harish.

In his address, K.B. Ganapathy said, sugama sangeetha (light music) is not just about music, as it is entwined with literature too, espousing the moral that is essential for life.

KBG lauded H.R. Leelavathi, a veteran singer in the realm of light music, for her selfless devotion to the field of music along with the Trust she founded. This music festival can be termed as a big milestone in the realm of light music and its popularity. Music has several forms like classical, film music, rap, light and several others, but it is essential to understand the taste of music connoisseurs, he added.

On the occasion, Dr. Vasundhara Bhoopathi released Gaana Yaana-Kavya Milana (Nenapina Kannadiyalli Kanda Mukhagalu), a book authored by Dr. H.R. Leelavathi on the bond between literature and music.

Making an appeal to the youths to read the book, Dr. Bhoopathi rated the literary work of Leelavathi as rare for the reason that, it has been authored by a musician. The book contains the poetry of 18 littérateurs and the titles resonate the creative genius of poet and poetic skill, underlining the nobility of the poets.

Senior journalist G.N. Mohan, who shared his views about Leelavathi’s book, said that, when rhetoric is creating a wedge in the house and the nation, Leelavathi is set to unite the nation through music. Her tryst with music began at the age of 16 and has unparalleled songs to her credit, becoming a song herself.

The inaugural session was followed by a music concert by the students of Sugama Sangeetha Academy, who entertained the gathering by rendering over 10 mellifluous compositions, in the accompaniment of C. Vishwanath on mandolin, Purushotham Kiragasur on keyboard, Bheema Shankar on tabla and Vinay Rangdhol on rhythm pad.

Hon. Secretary of Sugama Sangeetha Academy Prathibha Gururaj, Roopa Gururaj, former President and Honorary Chief Patron of Ganabharathi Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Founder-Promoter of Geeth Gaatha Chal Doctors’ Musical Nite Dr. C. Umesh Kamath and others were present.