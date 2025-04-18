Mysuru Rail Museum celebrates World Heritage Day-2025

April 18, 2025

Students engage in competitions with focus on heritage preservation

Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum, under the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, marked World Heritage Day- 2025 today with a vibrant event emphasising disaster and conflict-resilient heritage preservation.

The occasion saw enthusiastic participation from school children, who joined a poster-making, drawing and painting competition centered on this year’s theme: “Disaster and Conflict-Resilient Heritage: Actions in Relation to Safeguarding Heritage.”

Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru Division, who inaugurated the event, underscored the critical role of youths in preserving cultural legacies. “The younger generation must champion the cause of heritage conservation, ensuring these treasures withstand disasters and conflicts for future generations,” said DRM Mittal. He lauded the students’ creativity and urged them to become ambassadors of heritage awareness. A highlight of the day was a live demonstration of a meticulously hand-crafted steam engine model displayed in the Maharani Saloon’s Enclosure. The exhibit drew admiration for its intricate detailing, offering attendees a glimpse into the engineering marvels of India’s railway heritage.

Senior Railway officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Managers and heritage conservation experts, were present to engage with the students and celebrate their contributions.

The Mysuru Rail Museum, renowned for its preservation of vintage locomotives and historical exhibits, reaffirmed its commitment to educating the public on railway heritage through interactive initiatives. Today’s event underscored the SWR’s dedication to fostering community involvement in safeguarding cultural and historical assets.

Operated by SWR, the Rail Museum is a custodian of India’s rich railway legacy, featuring rare exhibits, vintage coaches, and educational programmes aimed at promoting heritage.

To mark World Heritage Day celebrations, entry for visitors at Rail Museum was made free today. Similarly, the heritage gallery on PF1 of Mysuru Railway Station, showcasing rare photographs of Indian Railways alongside a miniature train, will remain open to public today and tomorrow, according to a press release from Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.