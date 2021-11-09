SWR Mysuru achieves record freight loading in October

November 9, 2021

Mysuru Division’s loading was 0.805 million tonnes in the month of October 2021, with freight revenue of Rs.72.52 crore, representing the highest ever monthly performance

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has achieved the highest ever monthly freight loading in the month of October 2021, clocking a figure of 0.805 million tonnes, surpassing its previous records of loading. This freight basket netting revenue of Rs.72.52 crore comprises iron ore, petroleum products, automobiles and others.

Mysuru Division’s freight revenue during October 2021 is the highest ever in a month. A total of 66 rakes containing petroleum products were loaded, marking the best loading of any commodity in the Division in a month. The tonnage recorded growth of 14.18% and the revenue saw a surge of 44.3%, as compared to the figures of the corresponding month in the last fiscal year. The cumulative freight earnings in the current year (up to October 21) stood at Rs. 381.40 crore.

Under inward traffic, 0.329 million tonnes of freight traffic handled in the month saw a marginal growth compared to 0.306 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding month of last year. The inward commodities with spectral distribution across the Division include food grains, fertilizers, cement and others considered phenomenally important providing fresh impetus for reviving the economy battered by the Covid pandemic. It is worth mentioning that several concessions and discounts to the freight customers to make rail, the fastest surface transport, more attractive even from the point of view of tariff, have helped the Division immensely.

In the parcel segment, the Division earned revenue of Rs.1.38 crore in the month. Incidentally, this is the highest ever monthly revenue. In terms of the policy formulated by the Government for transportation of the perishables by Kisan Rail, which protects the growers from making distress sales and reduces post-harvest losses by offering a whopping 50% subsidy helped in the transportation of three General Second Class rakes of onion from Chitradurga to West Bengal. This initiative has enabled the small farmers from remote villages to connect to the mainstream market without any middleman. The Business Development Unit (BDU) has immensely contributed to sustainable growth momentum.

On the passenger front, steady growth was witnessed at all the important stations across the Division-leading to revenue of Rs. 22.34 crore from transporting 1.54 million passengers in the last month. The total revenue in the ‘reserved’ segment stood at Rs.18.70 crore, the highest ever recorded in a month. The passenger revenue of the Division in the first seven months current fiscal is Rs.87.73 crore. With a sustained campaign to eradicate ticket-less travel, the Division booked a total of 14,938 cases in the month of October 2021 for all forms of irregular travel, ticket-less travel included, realising Rs.71 lakh as penalty, the highest recorded in a month,

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru, has exhorted the Officers and staff of Mysuru Division to strive hard in the quest for further progress in the days to come.