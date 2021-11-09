Everyone has now started to realise Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions: Former IAS Officer

November 9, 2021

Dr. Ambedkar’s statue unveiled at Kumbarakoppal

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that everyone is slowly getting to know the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the country, Chalavadi Mahasabha President and former IAS officer K. Shivaram said that people could not imagine what would have been the fate of oppressed sections had not Ambedkar born here. He was speaking after unveiling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at a programme organised under the aegis of Adishakti Kalikadevi Seva Samiti at Ambedkar Colony in Kumbarakoppal here on Sunday.

Asserting that no one has the right or powers to alter or amend the Constitution, Shivaram contended that no one has the capability to script the Constitution just like Dr. Ambedkar did.

He observed that Ambedkar wrote the constitution keeping in mind the pains and trauma suffered by Dalits and other oppressed and disadvantaged sections of the society.

Contending that it seems that everyone needs Dr. Ambedkar now as even people from upper castes are seeking reservation, he said that such an Ambedkar is continued to be seen in a limited perspective. Regretting that some sections of the society who are seeking reservation now had so far failed in understanding that they too need Ambedkar as it was he who mandated reservation in education and jobs, Shivaram opined that truly deserving sections need to get reservation at least now.

Stating that most other communities are well-organised, Shivaram wanted Dalit communities to take more steps in getting organised. Getting organised and maintaining unity is key for a community to become developed, he added.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who spoke after unveiling Basavanna’s engraved painting and inaugurated the Library that is adjacent to the statue, said that Dr. Ambedkar ensured that every community gets a fair pie in power. Calling upon all the sections to get educated and follow Dr. Ambedkar’s principles and ideologies, he said that Dalits should take on positions where they can ensure that the Constitutional aspirations are fulfilled in toto.

Congress leader and former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, in his address, alleged that there was a conspiracy going on to subvert the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar.

Maintaining that efforts are going on to weaken the democratic setup in our country, he contended that atrocities against Dalits were on the rise.

AKKA IAS Academy President Dr. Shivakumar unveiled Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s engraved painting.

Earlier, a massive bike and auto rally was taken out from Town Hall to Kumbarakoppal, which was set off by Congress leader K. Harish Gowda.

MLA L. Nagendra, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, former Mayor Purushottam, Corporators Vedavathi, Ashwini Sharath, Usha & Pallavi Begum, Sri Adishakti Kalikadevi Seva Samiti President Sarvesh, Secretary Nagaraj, APMC Vice-President Javarappa, Historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Chalavadi Mahasabha District President Hamsaraj & leader Anagalli Basavaraj were present.