Project COVI (Covid Village) REACH for COVID-free Gram Panchayat launched

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following rising COVID-19 cases in villages, Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) launched its five-point programme — project COVIReach (CO-COVID, VI-Village-Reach) in seven Gram Panchayats of Mysuru taluk which was implemented under the leadership and guidance of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda.

Project action plan has been modified as per the guidance of Mysuru District and Taluk Administration.

The GRAAM’s new initiative was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan at the Zilla Panchayat premises in city on May 20. He appreciated GRAAM’s initiative and urged the public to replicate the similar model in other Panchayats and to join their hands with the Government to fight Corona.

In his Presidential address GRAAM Founder and Chairman Dr. R. Balasubramaniam said “Our intention is to conceptualise a new model through conducting community based activities along with Gram Panchayats, Self Help Organisations and the Government. We are trying to introduce a model to the country which has been verified by the action research.’’

Speaking after inaugurating the project by distributing medicine kits, MLA G.T. Devegowda said, “This programme will help in controlling the third wave and to make Mysuru Taluk a COVID-free taluk.” He expressed his confidence about the success of the programme.

Some of the services available under this programme are: Formation and activation of Village-level Task Force in seven Gram Panchayats and 56 villages of Mysuru Taluk; GRAAM will also share the responsibilities of the Gram Panchayats in handling the COVID condition in rural Mysuru; Distribution of IEC materials to around 35,000 villagers and create awareness through audio announcement in 56 villages; Distribution of 2,000 masks; Distribution of food kits, medicine kits and home isolation kits to 350 selected COVID affected families; Distribution of COVID awareness kit to 3,500 families; Tele consultation support to over 500 COVID positive families; Distribution of digital thermometers and pulse oximeters to ASHA workers in Mysuru Taluk and so on.

Besides, providing necessary support for 70 families who have lost their bread earners; Intensifying vaccination drive for the eligible and helping beneficiaries collect their certificates; Identifying volunteers in 56 villages and utilising their services; Disseminating awareness messages through Creating 56 WhatsApp groups; Taking necessary steps to provide necessary services to the vulnerable communities; Providing vehicle facility to transport the deceased and conducting an action research on control and management of COVID in Gram Panchayats.

Earlier, GRAAM Executive Director Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta welcomed and introduced the concept of the project. He said that at present, rural areas have outnumbered the COVID cases than its urban counterparts and added that controlling will be very challenging if it spreads in the rural area, where access to testing and medical care is limited. Hence, GRAAM introduces it’s five point programme — Strengthening Covid Task Force at Gram Panchayats; Formation of volunteer groups; Involving Community based groups (SHG, co-operative society); Administrative-moral & safety support for frontline workers and utilising the support of Non-governmental organisations for the capacity building and accumulating the resources.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogeesh, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath, Tahsildar Rakshit and others were present during the launch.

GRAAM will be taking up its initiatives at Gopalapura Gram Panchayat (GP), Beerihundi GP, Gungral Chatra GP, Ananduru GP, Jayapura GP, Dhangalli GP and Harohalli (J) Gram Panchayats as per the directions of the Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar and the DHO.