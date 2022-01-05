Weekend Curfew: Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am

What’s allowed and what’s not
Bengaluru: The Government has extended night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am and has imposed a weekend curfew. The new restrictions will be in place from today (Jan. 5) to Jan. 19. Here are the guidelines at a glance:
- On weekends, movement of individuals will be prohibited between Friday 10 pm and Monday 5 am. Essential and emergency activities will be allowed.
- All State and Union Government Offices and their autonomous Bodies, Corporations etc., that deal with emergency services, essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers or personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.
- All public parks will remain closed.
- All industries, including IT industries, are exempted from the restriction of curfew and their employees are allowed to commute on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation or institution.
- Patients and their attendants or persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination, shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.
- Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function.
- Street vendors will be allowed to function.
- Public Distribution System shops are allowed to function.
- Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.
- Restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.
- Movement of trains and air travel will be permitted.
- Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands will be allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.
- The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
- Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
