No protests, rallies for 15 days: Government

News

January 5, 2022

But Congress will go ahead with Mekedatu to Bengaluru padayatra from Jan. 9

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has announced fresh restrictions on gatherings. It has barred people from holding protests and rallies in the State. Large gatherings for parties and celebrations will also not be allowed.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks. The restrictions will be in place for 15 days. “For 15 days from today (Jan. 5) no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations are allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don’t wear masks,” Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pra-desh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar said last evening that even if the Government imposes a lockdown, the Congress will take out the padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu Project.

The 10-day padayatra, scheduled to start from Mekedatu on Jan. 9 morning, will culminate with a public meeting at Basavanagudi grounds.

“We have information that BJP is attempting to stall the march citing COVID. The Government may forcefully impose a lockdown too to stop us. But we would rather go to jail than drop the march,” Shivakumar said.

“I have been charged with violations of COVID-19 guidelines and have been served summons. CM Basavaraj Bommai has violated restrictions and attended a wedding ceremony. What action has been initiated against him?” he asked.

He said the party will adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour during the rally. “The party has ordered one lakh masks. We have also been procuring sanitisers and a process is in place to sanitise all choultries and mutts along the route where we will be staying. Also, 100 doctors from the KPCC doctors’ cell and 10 mobile health check-up units will be deployed as well,” he said.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said the Congress will have to take responsibility if the infections in the State increase because of the padayatra.

“It is good that they are doing it for implementation of the Mekedatu Project which would provide drinking water. The project was conveniently forgotten when they were in power for six years. They will have to take responsibility if the march causes the spread of infection,” the Minister warned.

