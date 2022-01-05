COVID curbs back in State

January 5, 2022

Bengaluru: With COVID-19 cases seeing a rise again, restrictions have been imposed across the State. At a press briefing here yesterday, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka announced that night curfew would be extended while weekend curfew would be imposed from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am across the State.

During the curfew, essential services and food deliveries will be allowed. These restrictions will be applicable till Jan. 19. The decision to introduce further restrictions was taken at a marathon meeting that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with health experts and senior IAS Officers.

All rules will be in effect for the next two weeks, and will come into effect from 10 am on Jan. 5 (today) till 5 am on Jan. 19. In Bengaluru, physical classes will be closed for all except for students in classes 10, 11 and 12 as these students can get the vaccine.

For Colleges across Bengaluru, only medical, paramedical and nursing colleges can be open, and all others will be closed for physical classes. Schools in other districts including Mysuru will continue to function as of now.

All public places, including theatres, hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs will be allowed to operate at only 50 percent of their seating capacity. Offices will function only for five days a week and the Government Secretariat will run with officials below the rank of Under Secretary at 50 percent of the working strength. These measures apply from Jan. 6.

All malls, pubs, theatres and bars in the State can operate only at 50 percent capacity from Monday to Friday. It is mandatory for all those visiting these establishments to have taken both doses of the vaccine.

There will be no gatherings including protests, strikes and religious events, officials said. Religious places can be open, but only 50 people will be allowed at one time and people can have darshan but there will be no sevas at temples. Swimming pools and gyms can operate at 50 percent capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

All those coming from Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra will mandatorily need an RT-PCR test.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that many who returned from Goa after the New Year have tested positive. “We are looking to trace everyone who returned from Goa post Jan. 1 and we want to test them,” he said. The Ministers said that cases were currently being seen in those between 20 and 50 years of age.

For international passengers, an RT-PCR test is mandatory for those from high-risk countries. If found to be positive, triaging will be done and they will either be sent to COVID care centres or hotel isolation.