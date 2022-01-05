Weekend Curfew – Tight vigil on people venturing out: City Top Cop

January 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Various wings of the City Police like City Armed Reserve, Traffic Sub-Divisions and the Mounted Police have teamed up to heighten the surveillance during weekend curfew that will be enforced from Jan. 7 (Friday).

The Police will keep a tight vigil on people venturing out between Friday 10 pm and Monday 5 am without valid reasons.

To effectively enforce rules, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta held a meeting this morning with his staff including Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna.

ACPs Shashidhar (Devaraja), Shivashankar (Narasimharaja) Poornachandra Tejaswi (Krishnaraja) and ACP (Traffic) S.E. Gangadharaswamy, Inspectors of all Police Stations and heads of other wings were part of the meeting held at the Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting explained the Government order point by point and teams were told how the restrictions have to be enforced. All those who participated in the meeting were given the printouts of the guidelines and their doubts and queries were addressed.

Only emergency services and people, staff, professionals, industry workers having valid identity cards issued by the competent authority of the respective companies would be allowed to move from one place to another during the weekend curfew.

Patients and their attendees have to show the hospital records and people maintaining essential services, those who work in essential Government Departments will also have to produce the identification cards or letters to travel during restricted hours, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said. The Commissioner had a word of caution to his staff while enforcing rules and the personnel were asked not to move very close to the people while dealing with law and order. “You must maintain adequate distance from whoever you see on the roads. We do not want Police staff to fall ill during these testing times,” he advised.