KR Constituency is a model one for the State: District Minister

January 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that KR Constituency of the city is a model one for the entire State in terms of implementation of schemes and plans, District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the employment generation and skill training Mela organised by MLA S.A. Ramdas assumes significance in the backdrop of employment creation.

He was speaking after taking part at the 5-day Job Generation Mela organised under the leadership of KR MLA S.A. Ramdas that was held on the first day at Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa near Gun House Circle yesterday.

Pointing out that BJP in-Charge of State Arun Singh had complimented Ramdas during the party’s Executive Committee Meeting held recently at Dharwad, Somashekar said that Ramdas has done exemplary work in implementing various schemes of the Central and State Governments and in delivering the benefits to the doorsteps of beneficiaries in his KR Assembly segment.

He further said that he will take measures for extending loans to women Self-Help Groups if the MLA comes up with a list of such groups in KR Assembly segment. The District Minister also lauded the untiring efforts of Ramdas in helping the people during the COVID pandemic.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, in his address, said that youths who are provided with jobs will become an asset for the country in the future days. But failure to provide them jobs, will make them disappointed and as such, this Mela is significant for job-seeking and enterprising youths.

Highlighting the salient features of the 5-day job generation Mela, Ramdas said the Mela also imparts skill training and interested youths can register for it. The registered youths will be provided 6 months training with a stipend of Rs. 1,500 , he added.

Ramdas further said that there are plans to open an evening ITI and Diploma College and also to distribute solar powered iron boxes to those engaged in ironing of clothes and solar powered vehicles to women vegetable vendors.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, in his address, said that it is a challenge to provide jobs to all eligible candidates in the age group of 18 to 40 years and this Mela assumes significance in this backdrop.

The Mela provides appropriate guidance and assistance to job-seekers besides imparting skill training, he added.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, in his address, said that there are a few NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) and other MCC projects stalls in the Mela and the people can make use of them.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that just getting a degree does not guarantee a job as acquirement of skills is more important in these days, where science and technology rule the roost. The Mela helps in youths get skill training and make them become job ready, he added.

Thibbadevi Stree Shakti Mahila Sangha and Jwalamukhi Stree Shakti Mahila Sangha were handed over loan cheques for Rs. 9 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh respectively and beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Matruvandana Scheme were extended benefits on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Mela virtually from Bengaluru.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Corporators Roopa Yogesh, Shivakumar, B.V. Manjunath, Champaka and Sharadamma, BJP leaders Vadivelu, Noor Fathima and others were present.

The Mela will be open from 9 am till 5 pm on all the days.

Today, the Mela was held at Vokkaligara Sangha Samudaya Bhavan in Vidyaranyapuram, tomorrow (June 6) at Nithyananda Kalyana Mantapa in Vishweshwaranagar, on Jan. 7 at Bhramarambha Kalyana Mantapa in Srirampura and on Jan. 8 at Samrat Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar.

Picture shows candidates registering at the 5-day Job Generation Mela at Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa near Gun House Circle yesterday.

Special features of the Mela

The Mela has 39 stalls, including that of Government Departments and private establishments. More than 40 well-known companies including Nestle, Apollo BGS, Wipro, TVS Motors, N. Rangarao and Sons, Jubilant Generics, Manipal Hospitals, People Management etc., are taking part in this Mela.

Also, MCDCC, Canara, SBI and other Banks have set up shop here for providing information on loans and other financial facilities for youths to get self-employed or become entrepreneurs.

Vaccine drive

A COVID vaccination drive for teens in the age group of 15 to 18 years was also held, during which students from different schools and colleges in KR Assembly segment limits were brought in vehicles to the venue and vaccinated. After vaccination, the students were sent back in the same vehicles to their institutions.