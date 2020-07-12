District Minister impressed by hygiene at MyMUL production unit

July 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Cooperation and Mysuru District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, who paid a surprise visit to MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) production unit on Bannur Road in city last evening, lauded the hygiene maintained at every department of the facility.

He inspected various departments including milk collection unit, cold storage area and milk products unit and reviewed the cleanliness maintained over there.

He instructed unit Managing Director Ashok to ensure that every employee who enters the MyMUL premises are screened through thermal scanner and provide them with masks and sanitisers.

Pointing out that the health and safety of MyMUL staff and Nandini milk products consumers alike is important too, Somashekar said that officials must take precautionary measures such as thermal screening, wearing of facemask, maintenance of physical distancing and usage of hand sanitisers before the staff get engaged in work.

He urged the MD to send out a message to everyone that cleanliness, health and safety is of utmost importance during COVID-19 times.

Referring to Nandini Milk Products, Somashekar said that the public must patronise Nandini Milk products as they are of good quality in keeping with international standards.

Appealing the public to use Nandini Milk and other byproducts such as curd, butter and ghee for their daily needs, he said that more consumption of Nandini products will encourage dairy farmers. Stressing on the need for promoting local products, he complimented MyMUL for its consistency in quality and marketing techniques.

MyMUL MD Ashok said that MyMUL procures 7.20 lakh litres of milk everyday from milk producers in the region. Out this, three lakh litres go for milk supplies and curd, meeting local demand. The rest of the milk is used for the manufacture of a variety of milk products and also to meet the requirements of Mother Diary in Bengaluru, whenever asked for.

The Minister inspected milk collection and storage centre, freezer facility, milk powder production plant and other manufacturing units of MyMUL.

District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev and others were present.