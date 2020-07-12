Mysuru reports eight COVID-19 deaths, 83 positive cases in a single day

July 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 83 Coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths yesterday (July 11), which has been confirmed by the State media bulletin issued last evening. The cumulative positive cases in Mysuru stands at 773 and total active cases are 360.

For the first time there have been eight deaths in a single day yesterday. The previous day’s death count stood at 20 and with the latest eight deaths, the total number of people losing lives in Mysuru has gone up to 28.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar’s daily media bulletin last evening, the deceased are 42-year-old male, near Shankara Mutt, 71-year-old male from Chamaraja Mohalla, 76-year-old male from Ramakrishnanagar, 55-year-old male from Mandi Mohalla, 68-year-old male from Rajivnagar, 68-year-old male from Rajkumar Road at Sathagalli, 58-year-old male from Dwarkanagar in Mandya and 56-year-old female from Rathan Singh Street in Mandi Mohalla here.

78 persons in Home Quarantine: There are more number of people who are undergoing nursing care at their homes than in private hospital in city.

As the Government has permitted asymptomatic persons to undergo nursing care in Home Quarantine, it has received good response and according to the bulletin by the District Administration on Saturday, out of 360 COVID positive persons, 78 of them are undergoing nursing care in Home Quarantine and 24 are under treatment at private hospitals. The remaining 258 positive persons are admitted to the COVID Hospital.

List of new containment zones: According to the media bulletin by the DC yesterday, the following are the new containment zones in Mysuru. Cauvery Nagar, behind JSS Dental College at Bannimantap, 3rd Main, 11th Cross at Tilak Nagar, Vasantha Nagar at Bogadi 2nd Stage near L&T, near Polar Bear Ice Cream Parlour at Jayalakshmipuram 3rd Main, Reddy Complex on SBI Main Road near Surya Bakery in Hebbal, Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla, 6th Cross, B-Block in Mahadevapura, Olive Residency in Bamboo Bazar, Olive Residency in Vijayanagar 2nd stage, Veene Sheshanna Road 5th Cross near Bullet Showroom in K.R. Mohalla, Hosa Bandikeri 2nd Cross near Nanjumalige Circle, KHB Colony near Vijaya Bank in Hootagalli, D. Subbaiah Road near former MLA M.K. Somashekar’s house, Kamatageri 1st Cross in Mandi Mohalla, Dr. Nasira Health Care on Syed Abdul Rehman Road in Udayagiri, Gokulam 3rd Stage near Aditya Hospital, 11th Cross in Gangotri Layout near Bisilu Maramma Temple, 2nd Main, 5th Cross at Lokanayaka Nagar behind ED Hospital, 19th Main, 4th Cross, near K.D. Circle in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Near Alada Mara in Ramakrishna Nagar, 4th Main, 9th Cross in Vidyaranyapuram, Krishnamurthypuram 4th cross, 10th Cross, Behind Al-Badar Masjid in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage and Gangothri Apartment, near Kukkarahalli Lake in Saraswathipuram.

Chamarajanagar sees first COVID death

Neighbouring district Chamarajanagar saw its first COVID death yesterday following the demise of a 58-year-old man who was admitted at the Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on July 8 with respiratory problems and his throat fluid was collected and sent for COVID test. But the person breathed his last before the lab report arrived.

As the lab report confirmed him to be COVID positive, the Ward at the hospital where the deceased was admitted was sanitised and sealed and the doctors, nurses who treated him and the deceased’s family members and those who were in contact with him, have been placed under Home Quarantine.