Dine-in service begins at pubs, bars & clubs

September 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Time to say three cheers as almost all Bars and Restaurants, Pubs and Clubs in the city re-opened today for dine-in service after nearly six months of closure.

However, the seating capacity has been capped at 50 percent and all of them have to ensure strict social distancing norms in the wake of COVID-19.

With the announcement of more relaxations, the Bar and Restaurant owners were busy preparing since Monday.

In accordance with the Union Government’s SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the preventive and precautionary measures to be taken in Bars & Restaurants, Clubs and Pubs, the State Excise Department last evening issued an order, allowing only up to 50 percent seating capacity for dine-in services.

The SOP directed for maintaining a minimum physical distance of 6 ft when queuing up. Also, seating arrangements must be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. Besides, in Restaurants, not more than 50 percent of seating capacity is permitted. The other guidelines included encouraging contactless mode of placing orders and digital mode of payment. Employees and waiters should wear face-masks and hand gloves.

Following the Government’s permission, many Clubs and Bars & Restaurants in the city began serving of liquor along with food from today. Likewise, Restaurants too re-opened to a new normal in accordance with COVID-19 SOP.

However, Clubs are not allowed to open up gaming zones and play areas for children.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that the owners and employees of Hotels, Bars and Restaurants, Clubs, Pubs are happy that the demand for dine-in services has been met.

Hoping that the business will recover to the pre-lockdown days in the next few months, with things slowly returning to normal in other sectors, he said that the sufferings of the owners seems to have ended now with the Government’s permission.

Pointing out that all Restaurants have to maintain guidelines such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening, he was thankful to the Government for permitting serving of liquor along with food in Bars and Restaurants.

It may be mentioned here that although Restaurants attached with Bars reopened in the first week of June after relaxation in lockdown norms, they were until now allowed to serve only food and not liquor.