Nation mourns Pranab Mukherjee

September 1, 2020

Seven-day mourning; Last rites held

New Delhi: Nation paid rich tributes to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee (84), who passed away at an Army Hospital here on Monday.

Condolences are pouring in from various quarters remembering Mukherjee for his contributions to progress of the country. Known as a simple and ever-smiling person, Mukherjee had carved a niche in the hearts of millions of people for throwing open the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Government of India has announced seven-day mourning while the Government of West Bengal has declared a holiday today as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

The Union Cabinet today condoled the demise of Pranab Mukherjee and also observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect.

Last rites underway

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the last rites of Mukherjee to be held at the crematorium on Lodhi Street here this afternoon.

As we went to Press, the mortal remains of 84-year-old Mukherjee was being taken from his residence, to the crematorium.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, the Chiefs of three services, Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those important personalities who paid homage to the former President.

After the VVIPs paid their homage, the general public was allowed to have the last glimpse of the ‘People’s President.’

Owing to the COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of Mukherjee will proceed in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage reserved for a former Head of State, according to a release from Home Ministry.