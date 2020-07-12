Two more COVID infected women give birth to healthy babies

July 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After four COVID-19 infected expectant women underwent safe child birth in the city in the past couple of weeks, two more such infected pregnant women had safe child birth at the designated Lakshmidevamma Shankarasetty Maternity Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram yesterday.

The delivery was carried out by doctors from Cheluvamba Hospital through a Caesarean section and both the women and infants (a boy and a girl) are in good health, it is learnt. While the first Caesearan section was carried out at 1.37 pm, the second one was performed at 3.04 pm.

The first woman, a resident of Bengaluru, had come to her maternal house at Kesare, when she was tested positive for COVID-19. As she was an expectant woman, she was admitted to the designated Lakshmidevamma Sankarasetty Maternity Hospital at Jayalakshmipuram about 15 days ago.

The second woman is the wife of a cook from Odisha who was working in the city. As she was found COVID-19 infected, she was admitted to the same Hospital. As both the women complained of labour pain on Saturday, a six-member team of Doctors and other medical staff from Cheluvamba Hospital performed Caesarean section, ensuring a safe child birth for both the COVID-19 infected women.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that another infected pregnant woman is expected to have child birth today.

The first child birth of infected woman at the Hospital was reported on June 20, the second one on June 27, the third one on June 28 and the fourth one on June 30 and the two child births on Saturday are the first ones in July at the Hospital. All the four women had undergone a Caesarean section.

DC’s plan bears fruit

Thanks to the farsightedness of Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar, the Lakshmidevamma Sankarasetty Maternity Hospital at Jayalakshmipuram was turned into a maternity Hospital for COVID-19 infected pregnant woman.

The DC, realising that admission of infected pregnant women at General Hospitals may prove to be a health risk for other patients, wasted no time in declaring the Jayalakshmipuram Maternity Hospital as the designated Maternity Hospital for infected pregnant women.

A team of doctors and other medical staff from Cheluvamba Hospital and Nursing faculty of the Maternity Hospital are put in charge of child births of all infected pregnant women.